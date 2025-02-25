Chinese humanoid robot performed forward flip for the first time — video

The Chinese humanoid robot PM01. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Shenzhen-based company EngineAI stated that its PM01 model has become the world’s first humanoid robot to successfully perform a forward flip. The video demonstrating this acrobatic trick has already garnered a lot of feedback: the robot receives applause from the audience and then calmly walks through the local tourist center. According to the developers, PM01 is constantly being improved.

Interesting Engineering writes about it.

What is known about the PM01 robot and its acrobatic stunts

PM01 appeared in December 2024 and is a smaller version of SE01, EngineAI’s flagship humanoid known for its gait as close to human as possible. It was the SE01 demonstration in October 2024 that brought the company global recognition for its realistic robot movements.

Both EngineAI models — PM01 and SE01 — attract attention with their agility and versatility. Various demonstrations of artificial intelligence include robot training sessions, cooperation with the police, and work in public places. According to Chinese state media, cited by Mikekalil.com, the Shenzhen police are testing PM01 for possible use in the integration of AI with law enforcement agencies.

Performing a forward flip is more difficult than a reverse flip for both humans and robots, as it requires a forward weight shift. This makes it harder to control the balance and makes the landing less stable. In contrast, during a reverse flip, the center of mass is better maintained, and the legs can push off the surface more strongly and adjust their position in flight.

Another advantage of the PM01 is its low height, which lowers the overall center of mass. As a result, it requires less torque to rotate and is less likely to tip over. Larger robots require extra-strong joints and better resistance to impact loads when they land.

Performing complex acrobatic elements with electric humanoids is a major challenge. Electric motors provide less instantaneous power and torque than hydraulic systems, so they have to exert more effort for exercises such as flips.

With its recent demonstration of the PM01 forward flip, EngineAI has once again captured the world’s attention, confirming that humanoid robots are becoming more agile and versatile.

As a reminder, China demonstrated the robot that can cover 100 meters in record time. This project was implemented by experts from the Institute of Humanoid Technology Innovation at Zhejiang University and Hangzhou-based startup Mirror Me.

We also wrote that the Apple team tested the desktop robot with incredibly realistic movements. A video with this development was recently published on the official website of Apple Machine Learning Research.