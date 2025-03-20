The iPhone 17 Air could have had a bigger screen if not the old scandal — what does it mean?

Illustration of the bent iPhone 17 Air. Photo: MacRumors

Apple considered the iPhone 17 Air not only to be the thinnest in the company's history, but also to have a large 6.9-inch screen. However, due to fears that such a device could bend, it was decided to stay at 6.6 inches.

Gagadget writes about it.

Could the iPhone 17 Air really be at risk of bending?

According to the new report, Apple refused to release such a device because of the likelihood of repeating the Bendgate scandal, when in 2014 users bent their iPhone 6 Plus en masse, but more often it happened on their own in tight pockets.

Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple was initially considering the device with a 6.9-inch screen, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but there were concerns that the 11-year-old story of deformation during normal use could repeat itself.

Other rumors indicate that Apple may release the iPhone 17 Air with a 6.6-inch screen, support for ProMotion technology (120Hz screen refresh rate), Dynamic Island, A19 chip, one 48-megapixel camera, and an in-house C1 modem.

Since the new product is supposed to replace the Plus version of the iPhone, the price of the iPhone 17 Air is likely to start at USD 899 in the United States, which is the same as the price of the iPhone 16 Plus. The smartphone is traditionally expected to be released in September 2025.

As a reminder, Apple may release the first iPhone that does not have any ports, including the charging port. Experts have studied the EU law that requires the use of USB-C and confirmed that such a device can be completely legal.

We also wrote that many photos with the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro appeared on the web, and users recently came to the same decision. The recent photo taken on the assembly line confirmed insiders' guesses about the appearance of the upcoming novelty.