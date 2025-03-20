YouTube videos play slowly — why you can't choose a quality higher than 144p

The YouTube app logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube hasn't been doing so well lately. The platform has encountered an annoying problem that causes videos to play in very poor quality, even if there are no problems with the Internet connection.

Android Authority writes about it.

Why do YouTube videos play slowly?

For a few days now, users on social media have been complaining that videos are automatically played in low resolution 144p or 360p, even if their internet speed is more than sufficient.

When they try to switch to 1080p or higher resolution, the video just keeps buffering.

The problem is most common on iOS devices or smart TVs. Android phones and tablets work fine with YouTube.

"Whenever I open videos or YouTube Shorts, it opens with very, very poor quality, like 144p, and I think it’s worst because I can see the pixels. I know I can change it to whatever I want, but this is wired and never happened before to me," an iOS YouTube user wrote on Reddit.

Another one wrote that even when he manually selects 720p, it refuses to go above 144p.

Fortunately, YouTube has already acknowledged the issue and is working on a solution.

"We’re aware some of you are experiencing lower than usual video quality when trying to watch Videos and Shorts. Rest assured, we’re actively looking into this! We’ll update this thread with new information as soon as it becomes available. Thanks for your patience!" it is said in the platform's statement.

If you're experiencing problems with poor video quality on YouTube, check the platform's support thread from time to time to see when the service will be stable.

As a reminder, YouTube will introduce improvements for content creators to monetize their content. The platform is testing the new method of improving the accuracy of "Limited or no ads" ratings for author videos.

We also wrote that users notice the banner that appears on YouTube when using ad blockers. It informs users that such extensions violate the terms of service and asks them to disable them.