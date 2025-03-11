YouTube improves its monetization system — how will videos be checked now?

The YouTube logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube is testing the new method of improving the accuracy of "Limited or no ads" ratings for original videos. The main goal is to improve monetization decisions and speed up the process.

Swipe Insight writes about it.

How will the new YouTube monetization method work?

The new approach is that YouTube will automatically send videos with a yellow icon for additional review to improve the accuracy of the monetization decision. In some cases, the platform will be able to review recently uploaded videos, even if they are private. Some monetization decisions may take up to 24 hours to be made.

YouTube plans to roll out this change gradually and cautiously, first rolling it out to a small percentage of creators and eventually to all creators who monetize their videos through advertising.

Content creators should be pleased with this fact, as it may reduce the risk of monetization being disabled on certain videos due to insufficient moderation by YouTube, which is a common occurrence on the platform.

As a reminder, YouTube is planning to unveil the new low-cost version of its Premium subscription, which will be aimed at its huge library of ad-free podcasts and educational videos. The new Premium Lite plan will be launched in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand first, followed by other countries.

We also wrote that Google Veo 2, the video generator that can bring users’ text ideas to life, has been added to YouTube Shorts. Before that, the platform had a Dream Screen feature that allowed users to create unique backgrounds based on Artificial Intelligence.