You fall in love with this hair color right away — the trend of spring 2025

A woman's hair is washed in a beauty salon. Photo: Freepik

Spring is the time when you want to make changes. And if you've already tried on new bangs, it's time to think about something bigger. For example, about hair color. Hair dyeing, called raffia bronde, is in trend now — and believe me, it's really worthy of attention.

GLAMOUR writes about it.

What is the peculiarity of this hair color?

This color looks very natural and stylish at the same time. Imagine a cross between a warm blonde and a soft coffee color — a kind of delicate, slightly caramel, slightly golden shade that looks like the color of natural raffia straw hats. That is why the name is raffia bronde.

Raffia bronde dyeing. Photo from Instagram

This dyeing is very soft: there are no sharp transitions, no "plastic" effect. The curls have a silky look, and in the sun they shine beautifully and seem to change color a little — either more warmth or a little depth. Stylists say that this shade is easily adaptable — it can be made lighter or darker depending on the season or mood.

The advantage of raffia bronde is that it suits absolutely everyone. It doesn't matter what kind of hair you have — straight, wavy, curly — this shade will emphasize the texture and add volume. And by the way, there are already many famous beauties among the fans of this dyeing: Shakira, Miley Cyrus, and even Halle Berry.

Halle Berry with fashionable hair dyeing. Photo from Instagram

If you want to look refreshed in spring, but without drastic changes, raffia bronde can be the perfect option. It looks expensive, natural, and up-to-date. And most importantly, it doesn't require constant color updating, like, for example, platinum blonde.

