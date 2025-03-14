Scandi Hairline — The Hottest Coloring Technique 2025 Worth Trying

Beautiful hair. Photo: Freepik

In today's world, where everyone wants to look beautiful and natural at the same time, a new trend has emerged that is quickly winning hearts. It is already called "Scandinavian coloring" or simply Scandi hairline. This style comes from Northern Europe, where people have always known how to combine simplicity and elegance, according to Real Simple.

What is Scandi hairline

This is a very gentle face framing highlights — just a few lighter strands and the whole look is fresher, as if the sun touched the hair in the morning. It has a very natural, light and relaxed look.

This effect is similar to those born in countries where the sun gently illuminates the face and the hair lightens by itself. But now you can do this in any beauty salon — no need to wait for a vacation in Scandinavia.

Scandi hairline. Photo from Instagram

Who this technique is suitable for

Scandi hairline looks good on red, brown, and even dark hair. Just choose a shade that is several shades lighter than the main color. For example:

brunettes can go for a warm light brown shade;

redheads — strawberry blonde or golden strands;

dark hair — caramel or light chocolate.

How to care for after coloring

After getting the Scandi hairline, you should be more careful with the hairdryer and iron, as these thin strands can become brittle. Another point is that the hair will grow back, so sometimes you need to highlight it to keep the effect.

Be sure to use shampoos and conditioners for colored hair. It is also good to have thermal protection, and a purple or blue shampoo that neutralize yellowness or coppery shades. Once a week, deep conditioning will not hurt — it will help your hair to be soft and shiny.

