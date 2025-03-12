Trendy hairstyle for spring 2025 — celebrities’ choice

A girl with a beautiful hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

Actress Jessica Biel, who is also well known as Justin Timberlake’s wife, recently appeared at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show and looked incredible. Her look immediately caught the eye: a stylish beige jacket, luxurious velvet trousers, and very delicate nude makeup with a light peach blush that beautifully accentuated her cheeks.

Cosmopolitan writes about it.

What was the peculiarity of the celebrity’s look?

The real highlight was her hairstyle — a bob with a perfectly straight parting and smooth shine. This is exactly the right option for both business days and social events. The haircut looks elegant, expensive, and very modern at the same time.

Jessica Biel. Photo: Cosmopolitan

By the way, the bob has long held its position among the most popular haircuts. And for good reason — it’s versatile, stylish, and always adds freshness to the look. Do you want perfect smoothness like Jessica’s? Pull your hair with a brush or tongs. And if you want a light, playful mood, twist the ends away from the face, as Kendall Jenner or Selena Gomez like to do, and you’ll get a flippy bob, which is also at the height of fashion right now.

Also, pay attention to Jessica’s hair color — this warm, soft shade is very similar to Mocha Mousse, the main hair color of 2025. If you dream of a trendy coloring, this is the perfect option.

Stylish hairstyle. Photo: Cosmopolitan

A stylish bob, a trendy shade, light makeup — and all this effortlessly looks super-effective.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircut from the 70s is back in fashion and suits almost everyone.

We also told you what hairstyles are best for thin hair to add volume to it.