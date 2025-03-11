The 70s haircut that became a favorite of stylists in 2025

A stylish haircut. Photo: Freepik

One of the hottest hairstyles this spring is this one. This stylish, feminine, and slightly nostalgic haircut from the 70s is back in fashion and is already winning hearts around the world. Although it has an unusual name — "mouse haircut" — it looks not as modest as it seems at first glance.

Why did everyone suddenly fall in love with this hairstyle?

Because it is truly universal. It looks perfect on both medium and long hair, suits any face shape, and does not depend on the structure of the hair — straight, wavy, or curly. The secret is in the layering: thanks to the cascading cut, a soft volume appears, the hair looks thicker and healthier.

Long torn bangs add a special charm — a feature that was adored back in the 70s. It beautifully frames the face, softens the features, accentuates the eyes and even hides a high or wide forehead. This detail adds a bit of playfulness to the look, but at the same time leaves it sophisticated.

Mouse haircut. Photo from Instagram

How to style the fashionable hairstyle

Everything is very simple — and this is another plus. For medium-length hair, it’s enough to lightly fluff the strands with your hands, and you’re done — a stylish look without any extra effort. Do you want a little more accent? Then, you can apply a cream or texturising spray — the hair will become more expressive, and the layers will be more visible.

This hairstyle looks even more luxurious on long hair. You can leave the curls loose or gather them in a light, careless ponytail. Or braid a loose bun — this option looks romantic and modern.

Luxurious hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

"Mouse haircut" is the case when style meets simplicity. It does not require many hours of styling, but it always looks spectacular. And that’s why it’s once again becoming the trend you want to try.

