The hottest haircut from Instagram — Pixie styles in 2025

The pixie cut is becoming a favorite among women of all ages. At first glance, it seems daring, but it is actually one of the most versatile haircuts that can be adapted to any style and mood.

Why pixies have become so popular in 2025

The essence of a pixie cut lies in its short back and sides, with slightly longer hair on top — offering endless styling possibilities. You can add volume, lift the bangs, straighten the hair, or, on the contrary, go for a relaxed, effortless look. Plus, you can style the hair around the ears any way you like — it all depends on your creativity.

The return of 90s fashion makes the pixie cut popular again. Hairdressers say that it is like an accessory that instantly adds character to your look. As soon as you leave the salon, you're noticed.

This haircut suits everyone

If you like short hair, feel free to try it. It doesn't matter what kind of face or hair structure you have — the pixie cut can be customized for everyone. For example, if you want to accentuate your eyes or lips, just choose a version with short bangs.

And if you have curly hair, the pixie will look very lively and playful. The most important is to dry it properly: with a brush, closer to the roots, changing the direction to add shape.

Pixie is about courage, lightness, and freedom. If you've been thinking of something new for a long time, then maybe now is the time for change.

