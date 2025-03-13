TOP Hairstyles for Spring 2025 — Heatless Hairstyles

Stylish blow dry. Photo: Freepik

Beautiful hair is not just a nice bonus, but a real superpower. When it looks healthy and well-groomed, we feel more confident, as if the world is already a better place. But all these hair dryers, irons, and curling irons, although convenient, often leave a not-so-pleasant trace: dry ends, brittleness, and loss of shine.

TSN told us how to style your hair without damaging it.

The good news is that you can look stylish without hot tools. There are a lot of hairstyles that are easy to do without a hairdryer or flat iron — and they look just as cool.

Hairstyles that are definitely worth trying

Hair claw clip

Make a loose knot and secure it with a large claw clip. You can leave a few strands loose — it adds lightness.

Hair claw clip. Photo from Instagram

Low bun

A simple but elegant option. A ponytail twisted into a knot and the hairstyle is ready. For a festive look, add a hairpin or wrap the braid around the base.

Low bun. Photo from Instagram

Sleek bun

Do you like order and clarity? Brush your hair back, add a little gel, and everything holds perfectly.

Sleek bun. Photo from Instagram

Bow bun

An ordinary bun on the top of the head will become more stylish if you add a ribbon or bow. A small accent makes a big difference.

Bow bun. Photo from Instagram

Bubble ponytail

The ponytail divided into several parts with elastic bands looks creative and fun. Simple, but very impressive.

Bubble ponytail. Photo from Instagram

Pineapple

Gather your curly hair in a high ponytail for a stylish look and to preserve the curls.

Pineapple hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

So you don't have to burn your hair to have a beautiful style. On the contrary, natural methods give you a more vibrant look and healthier hair.

Also, check out hairstyles that save thin hair. In addition, we wrote about a fresh haircut that is sure to be perfect for spring 2025.