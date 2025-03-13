Trendy Haircut of Spring 2025 — Gracie Abrams’s Wavy Bob

Gracie Abrams. Photo from Instagram/gracieabrams

Pop star Gracie Abrams arrives at her tour with a fresh haircut that is sure to be perfect for spring 2025. The wavy, chin-length bob style is a perfect reflection of the windy and moody spring weather.

Effortless yet elegant, this is what spring is all about, according to Vogue.

Wavy bob is trending in 2025 Spring season

If 2025 is all about expressing, styling and combining trends, and Spring leans towards hairstyles with volume, body and texture.

Wavy bob knows no age, it suits both daring styles and elegant attire, and Gracie sure confirms it once again, combining her waves with an elegant Chanel outfit and basic makeup: a little mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a flesh-colored gloss.

A stylish bob, a trendy shade, light makeup — and all this effortlessly looks super-impressive!

