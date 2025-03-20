Jeans to wear over 40 — stylists' recommendations

A woman in jeans. Photo: Freepik

Over 40, the style changes — and that's great. You don't have to hide behind dark suits or wear "comfortable" clothes forever. Jeans are a basic wardrobe staple that remains relevant at any age. The main thing is to choose the right model that will emphasize your figure and look modern.

What styles of jeans will be appropriate in 2025?

Soft and thin material is not the best option over 40. Tight jeans hold their shape better, smooth out the nuances of the figure, and do not tighten too much. Classic cotton denim with a minimum of elastane looks especially good — comfortable but without the leggings effect.

Models that fit over 40 — what to measure first

Straight jeans are a universal classic. They are not tight, do not add volume, and go with almost everything. In 2025, such models will be especially relevant in restrained colors: deep indigo, graphite, and milk denim.

Straight jeans. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans are coming back into fashion, but not with a 90s effect, but in a more sophisticated version. They perfectly balance the silhouette, especially when worn with heels or platform shoes.

Wide-leg trousers are back in fashion. Photo from Instagram

Mom jeans have a comfortable mid-rise fit and slightly tapered legs. Stylish and comfortable, especially in versions without scuffs and decor.

Mom jeans. Photo from Instagram

Bootcut — a slight extension from the knee adds elegance and elongates the figure. In 2025, this model is gaining popularity again, especially when combined with jackets and shirts.

Bootcut. Photo from Instagram

Avoid jeans with sequins, patches, or excessive scuffs. It's not about age, it's about style — such details rarely look expensive. A clean, minimalist design is always the best choice.

Also, keep in mind that in 2025, natural colors will be at their peak — from deep blue to calm grey, beige, and olive. These shades add softness and nobility to the image.

