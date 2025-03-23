Eye Makeup Trends for 2025 — Makeup Techniques to Avoid

A woman with a brush. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, eye makeup is getting a reboot. What was recently considered a win-win classic — bold eyeliner — is now on the list of anti-trends. The beauty world is changing, and so are our makeup habits, according to Glam.

Eye makeup rules in 2025

Makeup artist Jessica Choi explains that today's focus is on a softer, more natural emphasis on the eyes. Instead of bold lines, use a light shading that adds depth to the look.

A woman getting makeup done. Photo: Freepik

Replace liquid eyeliner with dark eyeshadow. Take a small round brush and put gray or dark brown eyeshadow along the lash line. This makeup doesn't look aggressive, but still beautifully highlights the eyes. The look becomes soft and mysterious without losing its expressiveness.

Want a little more drama? Try applying the eyeshadow with a taper brush. The color will be deeper and richer without eyeliner, but with a wow effect.

A woman applying mascara. Photo: Freepik

By the way, techniques that came to us from South Korea are also in vogue now. They often draw eyeliner at a right angle or gently lower the tip of the arrow just below the outer corner of the eye. It looks very delicate and does not overload the makeup.

In short, it's time to say goodbye to sharp arrows and give new, lighter forms of beauty a chance. Modern makeup is a play of halftones and light accents, not hard contours.

