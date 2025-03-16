Beauty hit for Spring 2025 — No makeup Makeup look tutorial

Natural makeup. Photo: Freepik

Naturalness is in vogue and can be seen in everything from food to interior design. People are increasingly choosing wood furniture, natural fabrics and organic products. The same goes for beauty.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the natural trend.

More and more girls and women are abandoning bright makeup in favor of a natural look. This is how the "no makeup" style was born — when the face looks fresh and well-groomed, as if it were completely without makeup, although in fact it is there — just almost invisible.

What is so special about no makeup?

"No makeup" makeup is not to cover imperfections with a thick layer of products, but to take care of the skin so that there is nothing to cover. Therefore, the basis of this look is regular skin care: cleansing, moisturizing, masks, facial cleansing, serums, creams. A healthy lifestyle also plays an important role: getting a good sleep, drinking enough water, a balanced diet and less stress.

Cosmetics are used only for minor corrections: a light foundation that is almost invisible on the skin, a drop of concealer, a little powder to remove shine, a transparent lip gloss or a balm that adds a delicate shine. Lashes can be lightly accentuated with a brown mascara that looks as natural as possible. No bright accents — just a light emphasis on natural beauty.

This style doesn't scream, but gently accentuates. It is about self-confidence, loving yourself and your natural look.

