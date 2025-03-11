Turkish makeup — the new beauty trend conquers TikTok

Bright makeup. Photo: Freepik

On TikTok, everyone is now crazy about the new beauty trend — Turkish Delight makeup. It is not just makeup but a real art that combines oriental sensuality and modern elegance. The idea of this look was inspired by the legendary Turkish film actress Türkan Şoray. Her gentle but expressive style inspired a whole wave of beauty enthusiasts to create something romantic and magnetic at the same time.

Glamour writes about it.

Turkish Delight — tenderness and seduction in one look

This makeup is about clear, smooth skin, deep eyes, and soft, warm shades. It seems to have been created for those moments when you want to look mysterious but not too bright. Everything is very delicate, but the effect is just wow!

The first person to show this makeup on social media was beauty blogger Mirta Miller, and since then, TikTok has exploded with tutorials. There are ideas for every taste: some choose to focus on the lips, while others make expressive eyes the main highlight.

How to repeat the Turkish Delight look

Start with a lightweight foundation with a satin or matte finish. The main thing is an even, velvety skin tone without excessive shine.

Add a little contouring: emphasize the cheekbones with bronzer or sculptor. Blush — warm, peach, terracotta, or muted red. And important: blend diagonally to give your face a lifting effect.

Eyebrows — clear, classic shape, no "combing up". Everything is strict but elegant.

And don’t forget about a little twist — a tiny "fly" near the lips. It’s like a signature to the image — a little thing that adds charm.

Turkish makeup. Photo from Instagram

Turkish Delight makeup is an ideal option when you want to look delicate, sophisticated, and unforgettable at the same time. It’s not just a trend, it’s a mood. Spring is the time for beauty.

Earlier, we wrote about what arrows should be drawn in 2025.

We also told you what makeup is good for refreshing your look and giving you a second youth.