Trendy makeup for March that gives a rejuvenating effect

Bright makeup. Photo: Freepik

The face changes with age, but the right makeup can help you look fresh and youthful. No magic, just a few simple tricks that work flawlessly.

Elle magazine wrote about it.

Makeup trends for older women

Light and lively foundation

Thick foundation and matting finish are the main enemies of youth. They make the skin look lifeless and emphasize wrinkles. Lightweight foundations with a moisturizing effect or tinted creams are the perfect choice. The skin should glow with a natural radiance, not glare from the highlighter.

The tonal foundation. Photo: Freepik

Voluminous eyebrows

Thin eyebrows are a thing of the past. Nowadays, the trend is for natural density — it gives the face a younger look. A gel brush or a thin pencil will help to gently emphasize the shape and make your eyes more expressive.

Blush

A fresh face is a rosy face. Light, natural shades of pink or peach are refreshing, and a soft shimmering finish adds a healthy glow.

A girl applies blush to her face. Photo: Freepik

Long fluffy lashes

A look without volume looks tired, but beautifully curled and coloured lashes add openness and youthfulness. Mascara with a curling effect will make your eyes look more expressive, and a thin layer on the lower lashes will add naturalness.

Clear lips

With age, lips lose volume, so a contour pencil is a real lifesaver. It will help you create a clear shape and visually make your lips look fuller. Add lipstick or gloss on top for a fresh, well-groomed look.

Don’t forget that makeup is not just cosmetics but also a tool that helps you look the way you want. The key is lightness, naturalness, and the avoidance of heavy textures. And now — minus a few years without any effort.

