Rihanna's beauty lifehacks — Makeup must-haves from Rihanna

Rihanna. Photo: screenshot

Rihanna is not only a pop superstar, but also a true style icon who has conquered both the stage, and the beauty industry. Her Fenty Beauty brand has revolutionized the world of cosmetics, and her products have long been a part of the makeup bags of fans around the world. If you haven't tried Rihanna's products yet, now is the time to do so.

Cosmopolitan magazine wrote about them.

TOP 3 hits to try

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil Highlighter (How Many Carats)

It's not just a highlighter — it's magic in a bottle! The texture resembles a light cold jelly cream, but is completely dry on the skin, making application as comfortable as possible. Incredibly fine sparkles give you the glow of being sprinkled with diamond dust. Apply to cheekbones, eyes, lips, body — it looks gorgeous everywhere.

@fentybeauty Diamond Bomb will always be THAT girl 💎✨ @michellekdoria 🌸Makeup•beauty swipes on #DiamondBomb in ‘How Many Carats?!’ on the eyelids and it's giving pure platinum, show-stopping sparkle that's all-glitz-no-grit 🤩😮‍💨 Cop our foreva iconic highlighter NOW and get ✨diamond dusted✨ at the #fentybeauty site, @Ulta Beauty, @sephora, @sephoracanada and @Kohl’s #sephoraxkohls 🤍 ♬ original sound - Fenty Beauty

Lips plumper Gloss Bomb Heat (Hot Chocolit Heat)

This gloss was so popular that it was impossible to find in stores — it sold out instantly! The dark chocolate translucent shade adds depth to your natural lip color, and the heat-activated formula makes your lips plump and expressive. By the way, if you want even more shine, there is a version with a shimmer — Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

Liquid matte lipstick Stunna Lip Paint

One of the brand's first bestsellers — and still a favorite! Its super light, weightless texture, rich shades, and convenient applicator make it perfect for creating defined, luxurious lips. Best of all, it doesn't smudge and lasts all day.

Makeup lifehacks by Rihanna

Perfect skin

Before applying makeup, Rihanna always uses Fat Water toner-serum and Hydra Vizor SPF 30 moisturizing sunscreen. Smooth, well-cared for skin is the key to perfect makeup.

The secret to long-lasting color is Double Blur

Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, uses this method for a flawless finish. First apply Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, then Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation — the result is flawless!

Easy application

Match Stix Cream Stick helps to define cheekbones and create natural shadows. Rihanna uses it not only on the cheeks, but also along the hairline for a more harmonious look.

Trendy ombre lips

The combination of matte Icon Velvet Lipstick in Bread Winn'r on the outline and Gloss Bomb Cream in Mauve Wives$ in the center of the lips creates a spectacular color transition. This technique is all the rage right now.

The finishing touch — matte skin

For her legendary Super Bowl performance, Rihanna quickly updated her makeup with Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder, the perfect way to remove shine and set makeup for hours.

