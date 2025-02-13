The only beauty trend that never gets old — how to have an ideal look

A girl’s nice make-up. Photo: Freepik

Red lipstick is not just a cosmetic, but a real symbol of style, confidence, and femininity. It has always remained in the game, changing only its appearance: once it was clear contours in rich shades, then softer and more natural options, and today it is a slight negligence with blurred edges. But to disappear completely? It has never happened before.

How red lipstick has once again become the main accent in make-up

Chanel has favored delicate nude and pastel shades in recent years as if trying to emphasize the naturalness of the images. Red lipstick has become a rarity on their catwalks — the brand has relied on other accents, including massive hair bows. And then suddenly, at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, everything changed: the models walked the catwalk with perfectly painted red lips. No bright shadows or complex contouring — just pure classics at their best.

This return was symbolic, as this year Chanel celebrates the 110th anniversary of Haute Couture. And what could be more significant than the revival of the very red lipstick that has defined the style of French women for decades?

Soon, this trend will be appreciated by the stars — for some, red lips have already become a calling card. For example, Taylor Swift wore Pat McGrath Labs lipstick during her Eras tour, and recently even matched her tights to her lip shade when she came to support Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

So if you thought red lipstick had lost its power, it’s time to change your mind.

