Bella Hadid's makeup —Easy makeup tutorial

Bella Hadid proves once again that you don't have to spend hours in front of the mirror to look flawless. She shared the easiest and fastest makeup routine anyone can follow. Best of all, she does it right in the car, without studio lights, filters, or complicated techniques. In just a few minutes, your face will look like it has been worked on by a top-notch makeup artist, reports Vogue.

What makeup does Bella Hadid like to wear?

Skin preparation

Bella's makeup routine doesn't start with foundation, as you might think, but with quality skincare. Before applying makeup, she uses Rhode Barrier Butter, a nourishing product that deeply moisturizes and prepares the skin. It was launched by her friend Hailey Bieber, and Hadid trusts it completely.

Foundation

Instead of a thick foundation, the model opts for a lightweight version — Clinique's Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer. It gives the skin an even shade without creating a mask effect. This is perfect for a natural look when you want your face to look cared for, but not overloaded with cosmetics.

The model applies foundation. Photo: video screenshot

Outline natural features with a concealer

To freshen up her face, Bella uses concealer. She mixes a light shade from the Makeup Forever palette with a drugstore concealer and applies it under the eyes, in the middle of the forehead, and on the chin for a natural highlighting effect.

Contouring like a pro

To add expressiveness to her face, Bella uses a creamy contour stick from Fenty Beauty. She applies it to the cheekbones, along the jawline, and on top of the forehead. She blends with her fingers or a sponge to create soft, natural shadows that enhance her features.

Finishing touches are what really matter

To set her makeup, Bella applies a thin layer of Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder. She then adds a touch of highlighter for radiance, applies blush for a healthy complexion, fills in her eyebrows, coats her lashes with mascara, and defines her lips with a lip pencil. The final, almost ritualistic step is a light spritz of her favorite fragrance, Salted Muse by Orebella.

Hadid fills her eyebrows. Photo: screenshot of the video

"I was taught how to do makeup by the best professionals in the world, so every day I just try to understand this art," Bella admitted.

Believe it or not, you can learn how to look like you've just left the dressing room of a fashion show in just a few minutes! It's almost like magic!

