Lip balm 2025 — what color is the most fashionable this year

A girl uses lip balm. Photo: Freepik

It seems that no one expected blue lip balm to become the trend of the season. But it quickly burst into the fashion world, and it all started with the launch of Prada's 001 Astral Pink lip balm back in 2024. It first appeared in Sabrina Carpenter's music video and later on her TikTok, after which it became very popular. Everyone wanted "the very blue one".

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Why this particular shade became popular this year

It's not just about hype. Today, shades of aquamarine, turquoise, and azure are a real must-have in makeup. Blue balm looks unusual, instantly attracts attention, and creates a wow effect even without bright makeup. No wonder this trend instantly went viral on TikTok.

And although at first glance it seems that blue is something completely wild for lips, in fact, it only looks bright in the package. On the skin, the balm acquires a delicate pink hue — thanks to a special eosin pigment that reacts to the pH of the skin and reveals itself in a different way on everyone. So, in fact, it's just a moisturizing care with a light pink note that looks natural.

Prada balms. Photo from Instagram

Most of these balms also have a nourishing composition: oils, vitamins, waxes, and hyaluronic acid. Some even promise the effect of slight lip plumping — thanks to ingredients that tingle or cool the skin slightly, stimulating blood circulation.

As a result, we have not just a fashionable toy, but a combination of care, stylish look, and interesting texture. Blue balm is a new classic, only in a fresh reading.

Earlier, we wrote about how to repeat Turkish makeup, which is also gaining popularity on TikTok.

We also reported on the main March makeup trends, which are definitely worthy of attention.