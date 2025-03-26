Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Mock-ups — Hands on Video Leak

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge mockups in hand. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Recently, a video has appeared on the web showing the layouts of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in two colors at the same time. In addition, the video shows a brief comparison of the design of the new device with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, SammyFans reports.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design

YouTube channel 더신자 TheSINZA has published a video with mock-ups of the Galaxy S25 Edge in Silver and JetBlack. Of course, since these are just demo models, experts are sure that the real device will look much more premium — at least ten times more expensive, according to the author.

Although these are only prototypes, it was interesting to see the S25 Edge in black for the first time. The difference in thickness is even more noticeable when comparing the S25 Edge to the S25 Ultra. The latter has a thickness of 8.2 mm, and this is without taking into account the protrusion of the camera module. Overall, the difference in thickness between the Edge and the Ultra is about 2.4 mm.

Comparison of the thickness of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (right). Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be 5.84 mm thick. The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be even thinner, but it's worth noting that the difference is quite noticeable compared to Samsung's latest flagships, including the basic S25 at 7.2 mm.

According to preliminary information, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in April 2025. Earlier this year, the new product was unveiled at the Unpacked event and Mobile World Congress, but visitors were not able to see the smartphone in action.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is already at the top of most ratings of the best cameras among Android smartphones. In the next version of the flagship, the company plans to bring back the camera feature that last appeared in 2019.

