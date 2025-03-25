Samsung is preparing smart glasses with a built-in display

Samsung XR headset at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. Photo: Laure Andrillon/REUTERS

Samsung is finalizing a project code-named "HAEAN", which involves developing smart glasses with an integrated display that projects information or images onto the lenses while providing audio output through built-in speakers.

This was reported by 9to5Google.

About Samsung Smart Glasses

Samsung's developers are trying to make the device as user-friendly as possible. According to preliminary data, the glasses won't have any buttons or remote controls. Instead, they will be controlled by built-in cameras and sensors that detect movement.

Glasses from various manufacturers have already appeared on the market (for example, Ray-Ban from Meta with a limited number of physical buttons and touch panels, and Solos with full touch control). At CES 2025, Halliday glasses were demonstrated, combining touch panels and a ring for additional commands. Samsung is using cameras and sensors in its Project Moohan headset, similar to Apple's Vision Pro, but is reportedly considering the use of controllers as well.

Earlier this year, Samsung briefly demonstrated a possible smart glasses concept at the Unpacked 2025 event. Previously, there were rumors that the company wouldn't include a display in the first pair of glasses, but now the situation has changed.

Samsung presented the XR headset at the Unpacked 2025 event. Photo: Gizmodo

This update coincided with Google showing off its own Android XR glasses with a display, while also mentioning future integration with Gemini technology. Last week, Google began rolling out the Astra extension to Gemini, which is designed to work with streaming video. Although there is no direct mention of Gemini in the latest report, all indications are that Samsung and Google's developments are moving in the same direction.

When to expect the release of Samsung's XR headset

Earlier, Samsung announced that it plans to release the Project Moohan headset this year, which has been shown at various events. According to sources, HAEAN glasses may appear as early as 2025. Probably they will be presented together with a headset. There is also an assumption that the official announcement may take place by the end of the year, and the full release — within a year. In any case, Samsung is expected to show a fairly advanced pair of smart glasses by the end of 2025.

