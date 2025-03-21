Samsung to update most Galaxy devices to Android 15 — full list

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones in hand. Photo: Unsplash

The One UI 7 testing period is finally ending, and the stable version of the update will soon be available beyond the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung has published the list of all Galaxy devices that will receive Android 15.

It was reported by 9to5Google.

Which Galaxy smartphones will definitely receive Android 15

Initially, the update was released for the Galaxy S25 series, while the Galaxy S24 and folding devices remained in the beta testing phase, which lasted longer than expected.

Samsung reports that Android 15 will be officially rolled out to more than 15 devices starting on April 7. Initially, the company provided only a small list of devices, but now it seems that more gadgets are planned to be updated.

Samsung is planning to start with the Galaxy S24 series, followed by other smartphones and tablets:

Galaxy S24 series;

Galaxy S24 FE;

Galaxy S23 series;

Galaxy S23 FE;

Galaxy S22 series;

Galaxy S21 series;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy Z Fold 6;

Galaxy Z Flip 6;

Galaxy Z Fold 5;

Galaxy Z Flip 5;

Galaxy Z Fold 4;

Galaxy Z Flip 4;

Galaxy Z Fold 3;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Tab S10 series;

Galaxy Tab S9 series;

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series;

Galaxy Tab S8 series;

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite series.

Little is known about the timing of the updates for most of the devices on the list, and it's likely to remain that way, as Samsung may roll out some of the updates as they become available. Most likely, the Galaxy S24 series will be the first to be updated, and the following lines will follow. It is possible that the list may expand to more devices over time.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S25 Ultra already tops most ratings among Android devices in terms of photographic capabilities. In the next lineup, Samsung plans to expand these capabilities and bring back the feature, which was last introduced in 2019.

We also wrote that renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 appeared online. The foldable smartphone is expected to be announced in July 2025.