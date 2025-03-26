Witcher IV Developer's Shares Plummet, Affecting CD Projekt's Value

The collapse of stocks. Photo: Unsplash

CD Projekt has announced that the release of the long-awaited fourth installment of the computer game The Witcher IV will take place after 2026. As a result, the shares of the Polish developer plummeted.

This was reported by Reuters on March 26.

How the share price fell

When investors heard about the delay, they were concerned that development would take a long time. As a result, The Witcher IV will be released later than planned. In light of the unfavorable news, CD Projekt shares fell by 13%.

The company's CFO Peter Nelubovich noted that the exact release date has not been announced. The period after 2026 was named for "more accurate information for investors". Instead, analysts had previously predicted a premiere between 2026 and 2028.

Despite the plunge in shares, JPMorgan called the situation the company's "internal baseline scenario" rather than a "complete surprise".

It should be noted that the third installment of the cult "The Witcher", based on the universe created by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, was released in 2015. But the new game won't be a direct continuation of the story, but the first part of a trilogy that will expand the horizons of the popular franchise.

