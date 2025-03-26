Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Investments arrow The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted arrow

The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

26 March 2025 17:24
Borys Zhmur - editor
Borys Zhmur
editor
Witcher IV Developer's Shares Plummet, Affecting CD Projekt's Value
The collapse of stocks. Photo: Unsplash
Borys Zhmur - editor
Borys Zhmur
editor

CD Projekt has announced that the release of the long-awaited fourth installment of the computer game The Witcher IV will take place after 2026. As a result, the shares of the Polish developer plummeted.

This was reported by Reuters on March 26.

How the share price fell

When investors heard about the delay, they were concerned that development would take a long time. As a result, The Witcher IV will be released later than planned. In light of the unfavorable news, CD Projekt shares fell by 13%.

The company's CFO Peter Nelubovich noted that the exact release date has not been announced. The period after 2026 was named for "more accurate information for investors". Instead, analysts had previously predicted a premiere between 2026 and 2028.

Despite the plunge in shares, JPMorgan called the situation the company's "internal baseline scenario" rather than a "complete surprise".

It should be noted that the third installment of the cult "The Witcher", based on the universe created by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, was released in 2015. But the new game won't be a direct continuation of the story, but the first part of a trilogy that will expand the horizons of the popular franchise.

As a reminder, the Chinese company Xiaomi Corp. plans to sell 750 million shares. This will help the company attract significant investments of up to $5.3 billion, which will be used to expand the production of electric vehicles.

Earlier, we talked about the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will acquire the biotechnology company EsoBiotec. The agreement may be worth up to USD one billion.

investments business companies stocks game

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

13:56 Apple named the iOS 19 announcement date — the system update

13:21 Google unveils the smartest AI model that outperforms competitors

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

13:56 Apple named the iOS 19 announcement date — the system update

13:21 Google unveils the smartest AI model that outperforms competitors

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

13:56 Apple named the iOS 19 announcement date — the system update

13:21 Google unveils the smartest AI model that outperforms competitors

17:24 The Witcher IV game developers shares plummeted

16:32 The thinnest Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled on video

16:00 Norway will increase aid to Ukraine to nearly $8 billion in 2025

15:12 OpenAI added the generation and editing of images to ChatGPT

14:56 Signal group chat leak leads to a federal lawsuit

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:51 Elon Musk added his chatbot to Telegram — how to find it

14:32 US-Russia talks in Riyadh — the UK expresses its position

14:21 China is considered to be the biggest threat to the US — Intel

13:56 Apple named the iOS 19 announcement date — the system update

13:21 Google unveils the smartest AI model that outperforms competitors

Top news

All News Articles Video

11:15 How to style skinny jeans in 2025 like Victoria Beckham

13 March 2025

10:29 Fashionable 70s comeback — boho trousers conquer trends again

20 March 2025

10:40 Jeans for women over 40 — stylists' tips

12 March 2025

18:16 Perfume hits — the 5 most popular world fragrances

17 March 2025

19:43 The best spring-summer 2025 perfume — the memorable new fragrance

18 March 2025

16:04 Haircuts for women over 45 that completely change the style

23 March 2025

11:21 Dos and Don'ts in Makeup for Spring/Summer 2025

13 March 2025

11:14 Stylish spring 2025 skirts that everyone wants in their wardrobe

21 March 2025

22:47 All a fashionista needs — two pairs of shoes for spring 2025

13 March 2025

09:19 Trends change — which jacket is no longer in fashion this spring