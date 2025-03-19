Our social media:

Gold prices hit record highs — Why the precious metal is soaring

19 March 2025 10:31
Dubrovenko Artur - editor
Gold Prices Hit New Record Over $3,050 an ounce
Gold bullion. Photo: Reuters
On Wednesday, March 19, gold prices hit a new all-time high. The price of this precious metal exceeded $3,050 per ounce.

This is evidenced by data on the CME Group trading platform, which is part of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Gold futures reached $3,052.4 per ounce. Prices for this metal exceeded $3,050 for the first time in history.

Why gold is rising in price

The increased interest in this precious metal is due to the rise in geopolitical tensions following the talks between the leaders of the United States and Russia, as well as the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Another factor is the economic instability caused by trade wars.

Investors are concerned about an economic slowdown and increased risk of recession due to US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, which are widely seen as contributing to inflation.

We also discussed why investors are investing in gold. Analysts agree that the price of gold could continue to rise amid growing economic instability.

As a reminder, we wrote that for the first time in a decade, private equity fund assets under management began to decline. Even during the financial crisis of 2008, the industry continued to grow. 

Earlier, we wrote about trends for investors — which assets are the best in 2025.

