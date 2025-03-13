The jacket that no one wears in 2025 — the anti-trend of 2025

A girl in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

Spring is here, and that means it’s time to freshen up your wardrobe. To be honest, it would have been ideal to do this back in February, but that’s okay — there’s still time because jackets may come in handy over the next few weeks.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which jacket style has lost its relevance this spring.

Jackets that are no longer in trend

We’d like to draw your attention to one jacket that every second woman probably owns. It’s worn by many people, and stores are still actively selling it because it’s really comfortable and practical. But there is one "but": it has lost its fashionable status.

Many people now mentally open their wardrobe and remember what is hanging there. If you have a jacket with thin stitching — in the form of small horizontal stripes — then this is it. That’s the one we’re talking about.

Striped quilted jacket. Photo from Instagram

This model is often called a "caterpillar" because of the narrow rows of quilting. And although the idea of quilted jackets remains in trend, the format with small stripes has long been out of fashion. In the spring of 2025, such jackets will look banal and a little outdated.

What’s in fashion now

Quilted outerwear is still relevant — just in a slightly different form. Wide quilted stripes are what to look for. Jackets with diamond-shaped quilting are even cooler. The main rule is that the seams should be large, with a clear geometry, not small and small.

A fashionable jacket. Photo from Instagram

So, if you want to look up-to-date, pay attention to jackets with large diamonds or wide quilted lines. And leave that old "caterpillar" for a walk with the dog or the summer residence. Because style is not only about comfort, but also about how you feel in things.

