Spring 2025 trendy outerwear — models that everyone will wear

A girl in a stylish trench coat. Photo: Freepik

Even though it’s still cold outside and spring seems to be in no hurry, we are still preparing for the moment when heavy down jackets and warm fur coats can be put away until the next season. It’s time to think about stylish alternatives that will make your spring wardrobe not only practical but also fashionable. What outerwear will be in trend?

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What outerwear should be in your wardrobe in spring 2025

Trench coat — an immortal classic

It’s hard to find a more versatile clothing than a trench coat. More than a century ago, it was created to protect from the weather, and today it is a must-have element of the spring wardrobe. Classic beige, pastel, leather, or even sleeveless — everyone will find an option to their liking. The main thing is that the trench coat can be easily combined with any style — from office to casual.

Stylish trench coat. Photo from Instagram

A leather jacket is timeless

Regardless of the change in trends, a leather jacket remains irreplaceable. It adds character and confidence to the look. This season, designers offer a lot of interesting options: from classic leather jackets to vintage jackets and elongated oversized models. The main thing is to find the one that emphasizes your style.

Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

Utility jacket — practicality above all else

The trend for comfort continues, and utility jackets are proof of that. They are loose-fitting, in neutral colors, and with plenty of pockets, making them ideal for everyday wear. The most fashionable options this spring are khaki, with translucent inserts or vintage, as if inherited from your grandfather.

Jacket. Photo from Instagram

Suede

Suede clothes look luxurious and at the same time add lightness to the look. This spring, brown jackets, and jackets, boho fringed models, or loose versions with large pockets are in trend. This item will definitely become a wardrobe highlight.

Suede jacket. Photo from Instagram

Which model will you choose for yourself? Spring is the perfect time to experiment with looks and add new stylish elements to your wardrobe.

Earlier, we wrote about which model of the leather jacket will be at the peak of fashion in spring 2025.

We also told you how to stylize the trendy jacket this spring.