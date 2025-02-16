The most fashionable leather jacket for spring 2025 — in the style of the 90s

Girl in a leather jacket. Photo: Freepik

A leather jacket is a true classic that does not lose its relevance. It is always on the catwalks, in designer collections and street looks. But this season, its popularity has soared to a new level. One style in particular stands out — a voluminous "gangster" jacket in the spirit of the 90s.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Why this particular jacket is in trend

Voluminous leather jackets are reminiscent of those worn in the turbulent 90s. They are associated with street romance, the spirit of freedom, and even a certain audacity. Straight cut, wide shoulders, zip, turn-down collar — these elements remain unchanged. But today designers offer them in different variations:

Length : both cropped models and elongated versions, similar to trench coats, are seen on the catwalks.

: both cropped models and elongated versions, similar to trench coats, are seen on the catwalks. Color : in addition to the classic black, dark chocolate, graphite, and even dark green shades have become popular.

: in addition to the classic black, dark chocolate, graphite, and even dark green shades have become popular. Material: in addition to smooth leather, there are options made of suede, patent leather, or even vintage-style scuffs.

Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

How to style a trendy leather jacket

Although this jacket has an expressive character in itself, the possibilities for experimenting with it are endless. It goes well not only with a classic look with jeans and heavy boots.

Leather jacket in the look. Photo from Instagram

Business style: try to combine the jacket with wide suit trousers and loafers. This will add severity to the look, but retain a slight casualness.

Femininity and elegance: wear this jacket with airy boho dresses or fitted ladylike dresses. Complement the look with chunky jewelry - chains or hoop earrings.

Minimalism: combine the jacket with a basic tee, straight trousers, and minimalist accessories for a modern and expensive look.

Multilayering: you can wear oversized sweaters, hoodies, or even men’s shirts under this jacket. It’s practical, warm, and stylish.

The main thing is not to be afraid to experiment! A leather jacket always adds confidence and charisma to your look, no matter what you wear it with.

Earlier we wrote about what bomber jacket will be in trend this spring.

We also reported that the blogger showed stylish options for how to wear a jacket in 2025.