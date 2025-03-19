Google Gemini is now available without an account — Updates and Improvements

Gemini app on the screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google is ready to completely abandon Google Assistant in favor of the Gemini AI assistant at the end of 2025. As a result, the old assistant app will be removed from the Play Store and will no longer be available on devices. In addition, Gemini has recently become available without logging into an account, according to Neowin.

Gemini has become more accessible to users

Recently, Gemini introduced Canvas, which lets you edit and write in documents or code, with changes appearing in real time. There's also Audio Overviews, which turns user documents into podcast-style audio discussions. Now there is another improvement for fans of Google's AI agent.

Google Gemini can now be used without authorization. Previously, when the AI agent was first launched, you had to sign in with your Google account, from now on, the company is removing those restrictions, allowing anyone to use Gemini without a Google account.

You can also open Gemini in incognito mode. Now, when a user opens a website with an AI agent, they will see a chat interface instead of the previous landing page that displayed the "Hello (name)" greeting.

However, some AI models will still be available only to authorized users — Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, Deep Research, and Personalization. If you want to download files, documents, or access chat history, you will also need to sign in with your Google Account. So far, the login update only applies to the web version of Gemini, for example, Android still requires authorization to use Gemini AI.

