Supercomputers of the future — what Nvidia presented at GTC 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo: Brittany Hosea-Small/REUTERS

Nvidia has launched GTC 2025 exhibition, where it announced the new line of personal supercomputers with AI based on the Grace Blackwell chip platform. Jensen Huang, CEO of the company, unveiled two new machines — DGX Spark and DGX Station.

TechCrunch writes about it.

Everything we know about the new Nvidia devices

The announced computers will allow users to prototype, refine, and run AI models of different sizes on the periphery.

"This is the computer of the age of AI," Huang said during the presentation.

He added that this is how computers should look like and how they would work in the future. He shared that the company now has a whole line for enterprises, from tiny devices to workstations.

The DGX Spark provides up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of AI computing thanks to the GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip. Meanwhile, the DGX Station features the Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop superchip combined with 784 GB of memory.

Nvidia's DGX Spark supercomputer. Photo: Nvidia

The first computer is available now, while the DGX Station will be released later this year through manufacturing partners including Asus, Boxx, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Huang stated that AI agents will soon be everywhere, and the way they work and the way companies operate will be radically different, which is why they need a new line of supercomputers.

As a reminder, scientists from Oxford have built the first distributed quantum computer. Using the special interface, they combined two separate quantum processors into a single system and performed the first teleportation of the quantum element.

We also wrote that Meta is developing an AI training chip as part of its plan to reduce dependence on suppliers, including Nvidia. If the tests are successful, the company will ramp up production.