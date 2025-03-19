The game created by AI in 3 hours brings in USD 90 thousand per month — how is it possible?

Scene from the game Fly Pieter made using AI. Photo: screenshot

Entrepreneur Pieter Levels from the Netherlands launched the Fly Pieter flight simulator in the browser, which brought him more than USD 90 thousand in revenue in the first month. The most interesting thing is that the code for the game was written entirely by AI.

Pieter Levels shared the development story in his profile on X.

How an entrepreneur developed the game and earned such an income

Levels says in his profile that he has never been involved in game development, but AI helped him create Fly Pieter, namely the method of "web-coding" — the developer simply describes the application's work in text, and the chatbot writes the code for him. He used the Claude Sonnet 3.7 model, and it took him only 3 hours to create the first working prototype. Since then, Pieter has been constantly updating the game, adding new features, and fixing bugs.

The flight simulator is monetized through the sale of in-game items and advertising. For example, you can buy an F-16 aircraft for USD 29.99.

F-16 aircraft for USD 30 in the game Fly Pieter. Photo: screenshot

Elon Musk became interested in the project and retweeted Pieter's post about the game's release, which inspired other developers. The game features bubbles, planets, and other objects with links to other AI services that pay for advertising space in the game. In the first week, the developer earned a thousand dollars, and later the income grew to about USD 90 thousand per month.

The community is engaged in an active discussion, in which some believe that Levells cannot be called a real developer because he does not write the code himself. At the same time, others believe that he is an innovator who earns more than most traditional developers.

If Pieter cannot be called a true developer and programmer, he is a true businessman. He once set himself the goal of developing 12 startups in 12 months, and most of them became successful and still bring him a significant income.

The guy believes that although AI cannot replace human taste, intuition, and understanding of the code structure, developers in the future need to focus not only on writing code but also on creative thinking.

As a reminder, scientists have spent 10 years trying to figure out how superbugs become resistant to antibiotics and came up with a hypothesis. Without providing their research data, they asked Google's AI how to solve this problem, and the tool provided them with the right answer within two days.

We also wrote that the first autonomous AI agent Manus was unveiled in China. Unlike popular analogs, it can make decisions on its own without receiving instructions from people.