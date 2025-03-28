Choose a chatbot wisely — which AI assistants collect the most data about you

A robotic arm spoons keys from a keyboard. Photo: Pexels

The company Surfshark has conducted the research that studied popular chatbots and analysed their privacy policies in the Apple App Store. It turned out that 30% of popular chatbots share data with third parties, while 40% collect data on user geolocation.

Visual Capitalist writes about it.

Which chatbots collect the most information about you

Despite the fierce competition, ChatGPT remains the most popular AI tool on the market with more than 200 million weekly active users. Among all these competitors, it is interesting to know which chatbots collect the most information about you and why it matters.

Google's Gemini (launched in March 2023) holds the palm in this ranking: It collects 22 unique types of data in 10 different categories. These include general diagnostics (collected by all bots in the study) and access to contacts (no other chatbot has this option).

The overall ranking by the number of data types collected by chatbots is as follows:

Gemini — 22;

Claude — 13;

Copilot — 12;

DeepSeek — 11;

ChatGPT — 10;

Perplexity — 10;

Grok — 7.

Rating of popular chatbots by user information collection. Photo: Visual Capitalist

Grok by xAI (launched in November 2023) has the least number of unique data types. And DeepSeek from China (launched in January 2025) takes the middle position with 11 points.

Each bot in this study collects general diagnostic information. However, only Gemini and Perplexity monitor user purchases, and almost all but Perplexity.ai and Grok have access to user-generated content.

As a rule, user content is often linked to third parties and then sold to advertisers to serve targeted ads on the platform.

Ultimately, when it comes to privacy, it is the user's data that can be the most vulnerable. The information is stored on the service's servers, and in case of hacking, this data can get to the attackers. Therefore, users should carefully study the privacy policy before using any AI chatbot.

