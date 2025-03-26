Google представив Gemini 2.5 — конкуренти не стоять навіть поруч

Google Gemini applications on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is not resting on its laurels in the development of AI. Just a few months after the debut of Gemini 2.0, the tech giant introduced another update — Gemini 2.5. As with any new AI launch, Google touts high performance in the LMArena rankings for Gemini 2.5, including its capabilities in coding, maths, and science.

It is stated in the official Google blog.

Everything we know about the capabilities of Gemini 2.5

Gemini 2.5 is an intelligent model that can think before it answers, improving the accuracy and overall efficiency of results. The model can analyse data, draw logical conclusions, take into account nuances, and make informed decisions.

The new product is the most advanced option for working with complex tasks. It is significantly ahead of its competitors in the LMArena rating, which evaluates them by preferences confirmed by human preferences and the quality of the answer.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental performance in tests with competitors. Photo: Google

The new model demonstrates a high level of logical reasoning as well as excellent programming ability, as evidenced by its leadership in coding, maths, and science tests.

It excels at creating visual web applications and agent-based programs, as well as transforming and editing code. For example, the model can write a complete executable game code based on just one line of prompting. To demonstrate, Google showed how Gemini 2.5 Pro created the game about the dinosaur.

Developers and enterprise customers can already try out Gemini 2.5 Pro capabilities in Google AI Studio, while Gemini Advanced package users will find this model in the list of available versions on PC and mobile devices. It is expected to become available in Vertex AI soon.

As a reminder, Google Gemini offers users powerful AI features that can make their lives much easier. It can provide shopping recommendations, travel planning, and much more.

We also wrote that new features continue to appear in Google's Gemini Live. Some of them now allow AI to "see" the screen or camera of your smartphone and provide answers in real time.