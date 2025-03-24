Google introduces new features in Gemini Live — AI will be able to see through your camera

The Gemini logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

Google has started to introduce new AI features in Gemini Live. They allow it to "see" the screen or camera of your smartphone and provide answers to questions in real time.

The Verge writes about it.

How the new Gemini Live feature works

The feature appeared almost a year after Google first demonstrated Project Astra, which ensures its operation.

One Reddit user reported that the feature appeared on his Xiaomi phone. He also posted the video demonstrating Gemini's new screen-reading capability. This is one of two features that Google promised in early March to start rolling out to advanced Gemini subscribers as part of its Google One AI premium plan later this month.

The second feature of Astra is live video, which allows Gemini to interpret the image from your smartphone camera and answer questions about it. Google has published the demonstration video where the person uses this feature to ask the AI for help in choosing a paint color for ceramics.

With these features, Google can take the lead in the AI industry, as Amazon is only preparing limited early access to the Alexa Plus update, and Apple has postponed the release of the updated Siri. Now, both companies should have the same capabilities that Astra currently offers.

As a reminder, Google aims to completely replace Google Assistant with Gemini at the end of 2025. The old application will be removed from the Play Store and made unavailable on devices, while the company's new AI will be available without logging in to the account.

We also wrote that users discovered that Google Gemini could remove watermarks from images. This caused controversy online, as the AI completely ignored copyright.