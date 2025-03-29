A hacker has hacked your Google account — how to check it

The Google search engine on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

From time to time, you need to monitor the security of your most important online accounts. One of the easiest ways to do this is to check which devices are used to access Google.

This preventive check helps to identify whether someone has gained access to your email, photos, documents, and other content. Moreover, the "intruder" can be not only an unknown hacker, but also someone from your close circle: a romantic partner, roommate, or relative. That's why it's important to make sure that no unauthorised people have access to your account.

How to check if your Google account has been hacked

You can check the active devices on your computer by following these steps:

Open the page of any Google service (for example, Gmail, Google Search, etc.);

Click on your avatar (profile icon) in the upper right corner of the browser window;

Select "Manage your Google account";

On the left side of the page, go to the Security section;

Scroll down to the section "Your devices" and click "Manage all devices";

view the list of devices from which you signed in. If there are any that you do not know, click on them and select "Sign out" (the button is located at the top of the screen with information about the device).

After that, it is advisable to change your account password to protect yourself from repeated unauthorised access.

To check from your mobile device:

Open the Google app on your smartphone;

Tap your avatar (profile icon) in the top right;

Select "Manage your Google account";

Go to the Security tab (at the top of the screen);

Scroll down to the section "Your devices" and click "Manage all devices";

Check the list of devices from which you signed in. If you see something you don't recognise, tap it, and then tap Sign out (located at the top of the device information screen).

Just like with your computer, you should change your password after you remove someone else's device.

In addition to the devices themselves, it's a good idea to check third-party apps and services that have access to your Google account. Sometimes, old or unnecessary apps can be hacked, and attackers can take advantage of the permissions you have granted.

The same goes for abandoned Google accounts. If you don't use an account (for example, one created for a closed business or project), it's best to deactivate or delete it so that no one can restore it for their own benefit.

Therefore, you should carefully check all devices and services that have access to your Google account. If you find anything suspicious or unknown, immediately remove this access and change your password. This is a simple but effective way to protect your confidential data from prying eyes.

