Google updates Gmail search — AI will help you find emails faster

Gmail service on the monitor screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is rolling out an improved search experience in Gmail for Android, iOS, and the web that uses AI to show the most relevant results faster. Previously, Gmail search worked on two principles: it displayed emails in chronological order by keywords or grouped them in the "Top results" section and then showed the rest.

9to5Google writes about it.

How the new Gmail search algorithm will work

The algorithms will now take into account not only keywords, but also factors such as the freshness of emails, the number of openings, the frequency of interaction with senders, and other criteria. This will allow you to find the messages you need faster by placing them at the top of the results.

New search algorithm in Gmail using AI. Photo: 9to5Google

Gmail will have a new "Most relevant" drop-down list below the search bar, as well as a filter carousel. At the same time, users will still be able to view emails in the usual "Most recent" format.

The update has already begun rolling out to users with personal Google accounts around the world. In the future, it will be available for business users as well. This feature is not yet available on all devices.

As a reminder, email is one of the best ways to conduct official communication. Every day, users receive a lot of work-related emails, and the most important ones can sometimes be lost.

We also wrote that Gmail users got the new feature based on Gemini AI. Now they can add events to Google Calendar directly from the email containing the event.