It's not just about the money — 5 reasons to buy a cheap smartphone rather than a flagship

As a rule, when a person is looking for a new phone, the first factor is the budget. You want to get the most for your money. However, even if you can afford a flagship, sometimes it makes more sense to buy a simpler device. Why is that? The fact is that cheaper models have several advantages that are often ignored.

GSMinfo writes about it.

Cheaper smartphones don't hit your wallet

First, the price issue. If you pay less for the phone, you will have additional funds for the necessary accessories (cases, power banks, charging cables) or other urgent expenses. In the mobile world, the principle of diminishing returns applies: doubling the price does not give a proportional increase in quality. So, a flagship may cost three times as much, but it is unlikely to be as good as a more affordable smartphone.

Longer operating time from the battery

Many expensive phones have high-powered chips and screens with high refresh rates. This is great, but it "eats up" the charge quickly. Mid-budget devices usually don't have 5G or ultra-advanced features, so the battery drains more slowly. Moreover, manufacturers of cheaper models often install 5000 mAh and even larger batteries, which allows you to "live" for two to three days without recharging.

Durable construction without glass

Glass cases look expensive and elegant, but they break easily, and the phone becomes slippery and can fall out of your hands more often. Instead, budget devices are mostly made of plastic, which can withstand impacts better. As a result, such models are less likely to need to be repaired and serve their owners longer.

Iron does not heat up

Flagship chipsets deliver power, but they get very hot during long gaming sessions or resource-intensive tasks. In budget smartphones, mid-range processors are not as demanding in terms of cooling. The irony is that such a device can work more stably over long distances because it will not overheat.

Convenient fingerprint scanners

Top smartphones are mostly equipped with in-screen scanners, and not everyone likes this option. At the same time, in the low-cost segment, you can find models with a rear scanner, a scanner on the side of the power button, or even several options at the same time. It gives you freedom of choice — choose the unlocking method that suits you best.

Budget models are often inferior to flagships in terms of technical specifications, but in many ways, they can be more practical. If your priority is long battery life, a sturdy body, moderate heat, and a convenient fingerprint scanner, a cheap smartphone may be the best choice.

