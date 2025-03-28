Perfumes that you will love for years — the best new perfumes for women

New perfumes with unforgettable fragrance — want to wear forever
With the arrival of spring, something changes inside us. The air gets warmer, the sun shines differently, the trees come to life — and you want to renew yourself. The easiest way to do this is with the new fragrance.
In spring, most brands release new fragrances — and for good reason. Spring is associated with flowers, fruit, and something very clean and warm. In short, you want to smell fresh in spring, not like a sweet cake in winter. Spring fragrances often have notes of tuberose, rose, lily, a little citrus, and light musk.
New perfumes that will be a real find for this season
Valaya Exclusif by Parfums de Marly
Feminine but with character. At first, you can feel mandarin and bergamot, then soft almonds and orange blossom, and then delicate white flowers and powdery shades. The fragrance is like a silk dress on the body — nothing superfluous, everything is just right.
Infusion de Rhubarb by Prada
This fragrance smells like spring is not just a season, but a state of mind. Notes of rhubarb, bitter orange, and green mandarin — as if you wake up at six in the morning and there is still dew outside. The center is rose, and the base is light musk and citrus.
Tuberose Gardenia by Aerin
If you want something delicate and a little romantic, this is definitely your option. Gardenia and tuberose create an atmosphere of femininity, and vanilla at the end adds warmth. Perfect for a soft cardigan or spring dress.
La Belle Flower Edition by Jean Paul Gaultier
This is a fragrance about the morning garden after the rain. Apricot at the start gives juiciness, magnolia and jasmine in the heart create a floral mood, and vanilla in the base makes the scent warm and cosy.
For Her Intense by Narciso Rodriguez
For those who don't like the typical "floral" but want to leave a mark. Peach and bergamot sound fresh, while musk and white flowers make the fragrance deep and a little mysterious. It will definitely not go unnoticed.
