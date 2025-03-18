Mothers and grandmothers' perfumes — what you can buy today

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

There are things that have a special meaning. Among them are the perfumes that mothers and grandmothers used to wear. They smell like memories of youth, holidays, family evenings, and old postcards. These bottles used to be a real dream, and even today, decades later, some of them can be found.

Perfumes that are still in demand after many years

Fidji by Guy Laroche

This fragrance is like a postcard from an island where it is always warm, calm, and blooming in summer. It was worn in the 70s by those who wanted to smell light and sophisticated. The notes include hyacinth, iris, bergamot, tuberose, and rose, and in the end — woody and deep: vetiver, musk, sandalwood. Fidji is not just a fragrance. It is a mood — soft, feminine, and a little nostalgic.

Lumière d'Azur

This fragrance is a true rarity that is coming back to us from the past. It was created in France in the late 70s, but finding it now is like finding a treasure. Lumière d'Azur is a fragrance of calm, clear mornings, and feminine dignity.

The top notes include lavender blossom, lemon peel, and a little green tea. Then there is a powdery heart with violet, soft magnolia, and a delicate peach note. The trail includes white musk, sandalwood, and light vanilla. It sounds delicate, without harshness — like a quiet melody reminiscent of good times.

Climat by Lancôme

Our mothers knew this fragrance — it was a true symbol of sophistication. The floral-aldehyde composition with notes of narcissus, rose, violet, and aldehydes creates the image of an elegant lady. It is finished with sandalwood, amber, and musk. Climat is a fragrance that is always appropriate.

Magie Noire by Lancôme

This fragrance is like an evening movie from an old tape. Deep, a little oriental, a little spicy. It contains blackcurrant, rose, ylang-ylang, tuberose, myrrh and frankincense. The trail is long, rich, but not heavy. It seems to be created for a woman who wears a fragrance not for everyone, but for herself.

