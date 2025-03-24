Perfume Trends Spring/Summer 2025 — Perfumes to Shop

A woman applying perfume. Photo: Freepik

Perfume is not only about the scent, but also about the mood and emotions it conveys. This spring's perfume trends include fresh, floral, tropical and fruity notes that reflect the lightness and awakening of nature, according to UNN.

The best perfumes of Spring 2025

A perfumer and expert in choosing fragrances based on a psychological portrait, says that with the arrival of spring and warmth, people begin to choose lighter and fresher scents. In this case, Amouage Reflection Woman is a perfect choice — it evokes a spring forest after rain and the delicate bloom of tulips.

Amouage Reflection Woman. Photo: myoriginal

Spring flavor means, firstly, green freshness, not stuffy flowers, citrus, and fruits. If you like the smell of peaches, Chloe Nomade is for you.

Chloe Nomade. Photo: caretobeauty

If you like a mix of mangoes and tangerines among violet and iris petals, then this will do — Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Florabloom Forte.

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Florabloom Forte. Photo: notino

The perfumer said that fruit cocktails, desserts, and ice cream will be trendy this season, but in different and interesting ways. Flavors of banana, coconut water and even peanut butter will be relevant.

LIQUIDES IMAGINAIRES Blanche Bête and Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte will be in great demand thanks to their lactone milk agreements.

Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte. Photo: profumeriadabbene.it

Cherry fragrances continue to lead the market this spring. In addition, powder fragrances will make a comeback this year and will immediately win the hearts of many women. The expert also advises looking out for fragrances with sandalwood, matcha tea, fig and bitter orange.

