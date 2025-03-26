Must-have Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2025

A woman holding a perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

This spring, there will be plenty of fragrances to suit every taste and choice: sweet, fruity or unisex — you can choose according to your preferences. Scent conveys a person's mood and style, so it's important to find your own unique scent among the many options.

Novyny.LIVE has prepared a selection of perfumes that will be trendy this Spring.

The most popular perfumes of Spring 2025

Gritti Hysterica

This fragrance was released in 2024 and has already become a favorite of many fashionistas. The fragrance is sweet, as it combines honey, flowers, plum, vanilla, bubblegum, rosewood and liqueur.

Hysterica perfume by Gritti. Photo from Instagram

For those who want to stand out and express their individuality, this composition creates a deep and memorable fragrance.

Armani My Way Ylang

This fragrance is gaining momentum as it was just launched this year. The fragrance combines tropical and floral notes to create a fresh and optimistic scent. This composition is suitable for those looking for a light and lively fragrance for daily use.

Armani My Way Ylang perfume. Photo from Instagram

Burberry Goddess

In 2025, Burberry's Goddess fragrance gained considerable popularity among women. This fragrance composition combines notes of vanilla, lavender, and cocoa to create a warm and seductive scent.

Burberry Goddess perfume. Photo from Instagram

This blend of fragrances makes Goddess by Burberry an attractive choice for those seeking a multi-faceted and emotionally intense fragrance.

These fragrances reflect the diversity and innovation of 2025 Perfumery, offering consumers a wide range of choices to suit their preferences.

