TikTok-like feature rolled out by Instagram for long videos

Instagram app on the screen. Photo: Unsplash

Meta has announced a new feature on Instagram that should be useful for everyone who likes watching reels. With this update, users will be able to speed up videos.

It was reported by 9to5Google.

Instagram Reels will add fast forwarding to videos

Previously, both TikTok and Reels were limited to short lengths, but over time they allowed for longer videos. This led to the need for the ability to skip or speed up certain fragments. TikTok has long had a rewind feature, and now Reels will have a similar tool.

Users who already have the update will reportedly be able to watch videos at twice the speed by simply sliding their finger left or right on the screen while watching reels. Some people will see this as a convenient feature, while others, especially content creators, may worry that people will get used to the very dynamic format and focus less on longer videos.

Meta is also working on a separate mobile video editing app called Edits. This tool was supposed to be released this month, but the release date has been postponed again. Edits is said to be a competitor to CapCut app (developed by TikTok), as it will offer video recording and editing features directly on smartphones.

To use the new feature, make sure you have the latest version of Instagram.

