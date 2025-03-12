TikTok has updated its parental controls — What are the new features to keep your kids safe?

TikTok logo on the screen. Photo: Unsplash

TikTok has launched new features to protect teens in its app. Parents will now be able to block their children from using the social network during certain hours, as well as view lists of their subscribers using the new feature, TechCrunch reports.

What are the new features to keep your kids safe?

The new "Time Away" feature allows parents to block teens' access to TikTok at times they control. For example, you can block access during family time, at school, at night, or on weekends. They can also set a recurring schedule for when access to the app will be blocked.

Parents can also see who their child is subscribed to, who is subscribed to them, and who is blocked.

Checking the list of followers on TikTok. Photo: TikTok

A "wind down" feature was introduced to encourage young users to turn off their phones at night. If a teen under the age of 16 is on TikTok after 10 p.m., a full-screen takeover with soothing music will appear in their "For You" feed to encourage them to relax and remember what time is it. If they ignore the message, TikTok will display another full-screen prompt.

"Wind down" feature to encourage teens to go to bed. Photo: TikTok

This is not the first time that TikTok has introduced new features to ensure the safety of teenagers, despite concerns about the app's negative impact on younger users. The new features announced by the company are part of its efforts to appease lawmakers.

We also wrote that the creators of TikTok, ByteDance, introduced a new AI tool for video creation. OmniHuman is capable of creating realistic videos from a single photo.

We also wrote that YouTube started testing new features for Premium subscribers. One of the most interesting is the ability to watch videos at up to 4x speed. The company is also testing other experimental features that can improve the user experience.