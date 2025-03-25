Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Home and Garden arrow The sweetest raspberry varieties — Gardening tips arrow

The sweetest raspberry varieties — Gardening tips

25 March 2025 16:28
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор
What to Plant in the Garden — These Raspberry Varieties Are the Sweetest of All
A woman harvesting raspberries. Photo: Freepik
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор

Each variety of raspberry is unique in its own way, but there are some varieties that always guarantee a large and tasty harvest. Experienced summer residents told Novyny.LIVE which varieties of this berry give a rich harvest, aren't afraid of pests and can be stored for a long time. 

The best raspberry varieties

In the US, "Nova" and "Prelude" are often the earliest ripening red raspberries, and "Glen Ample" in the UK. Because these varieties start fruiting soon after emerging from winter dormancy, they are easy to manage as compact shrubs tied to posts or fences. 

Raspberry
Raspberry harvest on the bush. Photo: Freepik

Varieties that ripen a few weeks later, such as "Boyne" and "Killarney" in the US, or "Tullameen" and "Malling Admiral" in the UK, can be phenomenally productive, but their tall canes require more discipline. Dense wire trellising is recommended to keep shrubs upright, but small garden plantings can be supported in a variety of ways, such as planting raspberries along a fence at the edge of the garden. With adequate moisture, shrub plants will grow up to 4 feet (1.22 m) tall, at which height they should be pinched to encourage branching. 

Raspberry harvest
Raspberry crop in hands. Photo: Pinterest

If you don't have tree fruit to fill your time in September, give fall raspberries a place in an airy corner of the garden. Two great options for fall red raspberries are "Caroline" and "Autumn Bliss", but many people like to have golden raspberries take center stage in the fall. In fact, golden raspberries that fruit in the fall, such as "Anne", "All Gold", and "KiwiGold", often have an extremely sweet flavor due to fewer tart compounds.

Earlier, we wrote about plants that will protect cucumbers from pests and the sun, what to plant next to grapes, how to feed peonies in the spring, and how to grow juicy radishes.

berries advice garden raspberries variety

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

OpenAI updated ChatGPT Voice Mode — the changes

Full truce and the US deal — Markarova on Ukraine's position

Sound just for you — scientists found a way to replace headphones

Russia wants the US deal, not peace in Ukraine — ISW analyst

Zelensky to be in France for meeting with Macron in Paris

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

Samsung will release smart glasses completely without buttons

China's humanoid robot performed the first kip-up trick (video)

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

US senators put pressure on Trump over Russian assets — Reuters

OpenAI updated ChatGPT Voice Mode — the changes

Full truce and the US deal — Markarova on Ukraine's position

Sound just for you — scientists found a way to replace headphones

Russia wants the US deal, not peace in Ukraine — ISW analyst

Zelensky to be in France for meeting with Macron in Paris

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

Samsung will release smart glasses completely without buttons

China's humanoid robot performed the first kip-up trick (video)

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

US senators put pressure on Trump over Russian assets — Reuters

OpenAI updated ChatGPT Voice Mode — the changes

Full truce and the US deal — Markarova on Ukraine's position

Sound just for you — scientists found a way to replace headphones

Russia wants the US deal, not peace in Ukraine — ISW analyst

Zelensky to be in France for meeting with Macron in Paris

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

Samsung will release smart glasses completely without buttons

China's humanoid robot performed the first kip-up trick (video)

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

US senators put pressure on Trump over Russian assets — Reuters

OpenAI updated ChatGPT Voice Mode — the changes

Full truce and the US deal — Markarova on Ukraine's position

Sound just for you — scientists found a way to replace headphones

Russia wants the US deal, not peace in Ukraine — ISW analyst

Zelensky to be in France for meeting with Macron in Paris

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

Samsung will release smart glasses completely without buttons

China's humanoid robot performed the first kip-up trick (video)

Some reasons to turn off Wi-Fi on your phone overnight

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

US senators put pressure on Trump over Russian assets — Reuters

Top news

All News Articles Video

06:11 The easiest breakfast recipe — Cottage cheese muffins

17 March 2025

11:15 How to style skinny jeans in 2025 like Victoria Beckham

13 March 2025

10:29 Fashionable 70s comeback — boho trousers conquer trends again

20 March 2025

10:40 Jeans for women over 40 — stylists' tips

12 March 2025

18:16 Perfume hits — the 5 most popular world fragrances

17 March 2025

19:43 The best spring-summer 2025 perfume — the memorable new fragrance

18 March 2025

16:04 Haircuts for women over 45 that completely change the style

12 March 2025

12:19 Finnish beetroot and herring salad — fur coat is now in the past

13 March 2025

11:14 Stylish spring 2025 skirts that everyone wants in their wardrobe

23 March 2025

11:21 Dos and Don'ts in Makeup for Spring/Summer 2025