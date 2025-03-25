What to Plant in the Garden — These Raspberry Varieties Are the Sweetest of All

A woman harvesting raspberries. Photo: Freepik

Each variety of raspberry is unique in its own way, but there are some varieties that always guarantee a large and tasty harvest. Experienced summer residents told Novyny.LIVE which varieties of this berry give a rich harvest, aren't afraid of pests and can be stored for a long time.

The best raspberry varieties

In the US, "Nova" and "Prelude" are often the earliest ripening red raspberries, and "Glen Ample" in the UK. Because these varieties start fruiting soon after emerging from winter dormancy, they are easy to manage as compact shrubs tied to posts or fences.

Raspberry harvest on the bush. Photo: Freepik

Varieties that ripen a few weeks later, such as "Boyne" and "Killarney" in the US, or "Tullameen" and "Malling Admiral" in the UK, can be phenomenally productive, but their tall canes require more discipline. Dense wire trellising is recommended to keep shrubs upright, but small garden plantings can be supported in a variety of ways, such as planting raspberries along a fence at the edge of the garden. With adequate moisture, shrub plants will grow up to 4 feet (1.22 m) tall, at which height they should be pinched to encourage branching.

Raspberry crop in hands. Photo: Pinterest

If you don't have tree fruit to fill your time in September, give fall raspberries a place in an airy corner of the garden. Two great options for fall red raspberries are "Caroline" and "Autumn Bliss", but many people like to have golden raspberries take center stage in the fall. In fact, golden raspberries that fruit in the fall, such as "Anne", "All Gold", and "KiwiGold", often have an extremely sweet flavor due to fewer tart compounds.

