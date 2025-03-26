Apple will unveil the completely updated iOS 19 on June 9 — how the design will change

The logo of the upcoming iOS 19 update. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple has officially announced the date of WWDC 2025 — June 9, where it will showcase iOS 19 and other new software platforms. According to rumours, one of the biggest updates in Apple's history is waiting for us.

9to5Mac writes about it.

What will the new "glass" design of iOS 19 look like?

Observer John Prosser has already presented the new video with additional details about the completely updated design of iOS 19. Earlier, he showed mockups of the updated Camera and Messages apps based on real materials that supposedly demonstrate how the system looks in action. For the visualisation, Prosser collaborated with 3D artist Asher Dipprey.

In particular, the new video draws attention to several interesting elements of the new design:

A "glassy, visionOS-themed" design that spans apps, buttons, the keyboard, and more.

The new look will feature a "more rounded aesthetic and glossy, almost glassy styling," where edges of interface elements "sort of pop up from the screen."

The keyboard in particular "almost looks like it's floating" thanks to this new design.

Many similarities to the design details we've seen in the Apple Sports and Apple Invites apps.

At the same time, Prosser emphasizes that the version of iOS 19 he has seen does not have round icons on the home screen. However, according to him, this aspect could theoretically change closer to the official release.

The well-known analyst Mark Gurman commented on the published images. He explains that all these leaks are either very outdated or based on general descriptions and do not reflect the full picture, as they lack important details. According to Gurman, at WWDC 2025, Apple will show much more extensive changes and new features of iOS 19.

At the moment, the leaks don't really look revolutionary enough to justify claims of the biggest iOS redesign since iOS 7. However, according to Gurman, Apple has prepared a number of interesting innovations, so the official release may significantly exceed expectations.

