Two pairs of shoes that everyone will wear in 2025 — to conquer everyone

Stylish shoes. Photo: Freepik

Spring 2025 is calling for a wardrobe refresh — and it's time to pay attention to the shoes that will make your every look special. If you adore sophistication, a little nostalgia, and a light retro mood, then it's time to try on the new season's favorites — Mary Jane and slingbacks.

Cosmopolitan told us more about it.

Trendy shoe models that will become the basis of your wardrobe

Mary Jane shoes are at the height of fashion again. Stylish straps, a comfortable heel, a little childish charm — and you're already in the trend. If you want to make your look interesting, pay attention to models with fluffy details or unusual prints. But if you want something more restrained, classic leather or patent leather options will be a great solution. Delicate shades such as powder, sky, cream are especially relevant, but deep colors such as black, burgundy, chocolate are not going away.

Mary Jane shoes. Photo from Instagram

An interesting detail is the number of straps. Choose models with several thin straps. If you like minimalism, then one wide strap also looks stylish.

And now about another fashionable find — slingbacks. These shoes are for those who love comfort but don't want to sacrifice elegance. Graceful, open at the back, with a pointed toe — they go well with evening wear, jeans, or even a tracksuit.

Models in kitten heels. Photo from Instagram

The hit of the season will be models with kitten heels — a small, neat heel that adds grace but does not weigh down the look. Also, pay attention to slingbacks with a square heel — a cross between a classic and an experiment, but very relevant.

As for the color, it all depends on your mood. Beige, cream, black — for the base. Do you want a bright accent? Metallics, animal prints, rich colors — and you will definitely not go unnoticed.

This spring, the most fashionable combination is shoes to match tights or socks. Or even better, create a completely monochrome look where shoes are the main accent. They look perfect with capris, miniskirts, and golfs — this is what the most stylish street style girls are wearing nowadays.

Earlier, we wrote that tanga sandals are conquering the trends of 2025.

We also reported what shoes fashionistas will instantly sell out of this season.