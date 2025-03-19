Shoes that will be sold out by the end of spring 2025 — fashionable options

A girl in stylish shoes. Photo: Freepik

As the weather gets warmer, you want to not only change your jacket for a light jacket, but also get something new for your feet. This season, shoes are not just an addition to the look, but its main "feature". What is in fashion is something that combines style, comfort and goes with everything — from jeans to dresses.

Who What Wear collected the most popular models that have already taken over social media feeds and are actively sold out by fashionistas.

What shoe models will be very popular in spring 2025

The chance that these shoes will remain in stores for a long time is minimal.

Mesh flip-flops

Incredibly light, almost weightless — as if you don't feel anything on your feet. They look simple but stylish. Ideal for warm weather, they are suitable for walking around the city and relaxing by the water.

Flip-flops. Photo from Instagram

Brown suede sneakers

Natural colors and soft material are what you need for spring. They are adored for their versatility: they look great with jeans and skirts. They also add a retro touch to the look.

Brown suede sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Shoes on kitten heels

Who says a heel has to be high? These shoes are comfortable, elegant, and stylish at the same time. They can easily fit into an office look and an evening out.

Shoes on kitten heels. Photo from Instagram

Slippers

Simple, minimalistic, but very fashionable. They perfectly complement a light spring look and don't "draw" all the attention — just what you need for a basic wardrobe.

Slippers. Photo from Instagram

Mary Jane

This model has returned from the past and is back in favor. The strap on the rise, the graceful nose — gentle and refined. They go well with dresses and suits.

Mary Jane style shoes. Photo from Instagram

Loafers

The classic that never goes out of style. Flat or with a light heel — choose what's more comfortable. You can wear them every day because they suit literally everything.

Brown loafers. Photo from Instagram

Boots on a kitten heel

Spring is not yet summer, so lightweight boots will definitely come in handy. And if they are also stylish, even more so.

Boots on a kitten heel. Photo from Instagram

They have a sophisticated look, perfect for the transitional season.

