Shoe trends for Spring/Summer 2025 — Green shoes

In 2025, it's time to move away from the usual black and brown shoes — the fashion palette has become brighter, bolder and much more interesting. One color in particular stands out — green. And it's not just the classic green, but its many variations from juicy lime to deep olive, Vogue reports.

How fashionistas' love for green shoes began

It all started a few seasons ago when satin mules in the color of fresh lime peel appeared at Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 show. The accent immediately became a fashion signal — green is no longer just a color, but a stylish statement. And now, in the new season, designers are only emphasizing this trend in each collection.

Mark Fast. Photo: Vogue

For example, Mark Fast shoes can be a real highlight in an outfit. Imagine a gray coat, black pants — and suddenly a pair of bright green shoes, like a piece of jewelry. Or go even further and pair them with a floral shirt or printed pants. For even more impact, add a navy blue suit. The most important rule is not to go overboard with details. With this look, it is better to choose neutral accessories: beige, milk, white.

Hui Milano. Photo: Vogue

And if you look at Hui Milano, the green is more subdued — closer to olive. This shade is perfect for those who want to update their wardrobe without being too bright.

This color trend is actively supported by Miuccia Prada. She has long been a fan of lime accents paired with yellow or beige, which is exactly the look she showed at the 2023 Met Gala. And now green is making a comeback in shoes: heels, sandals, mules — green has become a fashion classic of modern times.

Miuccia Prada. Photo: Vogue

For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, green shoes are a way to make a statement. It's up to you which shade you choose. But one thing is for sure: no fashionable wardrobe will be complete without a pair of stylish green shoes.

