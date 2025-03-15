Fisherman sandals is the hottest Spring/Summer 2025 trend

Stylish sandals. Photo: Freepik

It may be a little early to talk about a full-blown summer wardrobe, but you have to admit that modern fashion has long since stopped playing by the old rules. Seasons mix, styles intertwine, and what seemed like pure summer yesterday can easily fit into spring and fall looks today.

That is why it is worth paying attention to a shoe that has suddenly become a fashionista favorite — the fisherman sandals, as Vogue reports.

Why these shoes are in the spotlight?

Once associated only with boat rides or summer cottages, this footwear has become a real style hit. Fisherman sandals are a blend of practicality and aesthetics. A closed toe, straps, and a wide, flat sole make them as comfortable as possible. But most importantly, they look fashionable, and not boring.

Fisherman sandals. Photo: Vogue

And where once there were only rubber versions for the beach time, designers are now offering more sophisticated versions in leather, suede, and sometimes even textiles. Especially popular are styles with decorative details such as metal buckles, studs, embossing or even contrasting stitching.

In the Michael Kors collection, you can see just such a variation — elegant, urban, with a subtle sheen on the skin and gold accents.

Outfit with fisherman sandals. Photo: Vogue

Another advantage of fisherman sandals — they are easy to adapt to any outfit. For a casual look, pair them with jeans and a chunky sweater. If you want to be more creative, try pairing them with a shirt dress and colorful socks.

By the way, it is the socks option that is really trendy right now. You can play with contrasts, for example, light sandals + bright socks, or all in one color for elegance. This is the case when comfort and style can be on the same level.

