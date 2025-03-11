These shoes with ties are the new hit of 2025

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

Ballet flats have been favorites of spring and summer wardrobes for many seasons. They are loved for their comfort, ease of everyday wear and versatility — they are suitable for both everyday and festive looks. But if classic pumps or mary janes seem familiar, this spring a new trend has emerged that is hard to ignore — ballet flats with ties.

Vogue magazine reminded us about them.

What’s special about the new popular shoes?

These shoes look very romantic. Thin ribbons or laces beautifully wrap around the ankles, adding tenderness and sophistication. They look like ballerina pointe shoes but in a casual style. It is such an aesthetic — light, sensual and feminine — that will be the main trend this spring.

Moreover, these ballet flats are not only beautiful but also comfortable. The laces hold the shoes well on the foot, so they are comfortable even for long walks. Soft soles and minimal heels are in fashion, allowing you to look elegant without compromising on comfort.

Ann Demeulemeester. Photo: Vogue

As for materials, designers offer an interesting variety: from classic leather to delicate satin, velvet, and even mesh. There are plenty of colours to choose from, too — black, white, and beige are always in demand, as well as pastel shades: pale pink, lavender, gold.

It may seem difficult to combine such ballet flats with anything, but brands have already shown the opposite. For example, Ferragamo styles them with asymmetrical dresses — perfect for romantic evenings or terrace gatherings. Chloe and Fendi have lightweight sheer jumpsuits and airy skirts. And Simone Rocha combines ballet flats with classic trench coats — restrained but very stylish.

Chloe. Photo: Vogue

So this spring, you should at least try on ballet flats with ties. Perhaps they will become your favorite pair for the warm season.

